MP govt presents Rs 4,21,032 crore budget; no new taxes levied

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda on Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 4,21,032 crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly, adding that the BJP-led state government has levied no new taxes.

Dewda, who is also one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, presented the budget during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly at Bhopal. This is the largest budget of the state till now.

It was being expected that the finance minister might announce a reduction in the very high prices of petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh, but he did not. Similarly, there was no announcement about increasing the current monthly allocation of Rs 1250 for the women beneficiaries of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’.

In his budget speech, Dewda stated, “This budget is for development. It focuses on the welfare of women, youth, poor, and farmers. We have taken care of everyone.”

“The budget is focused on GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata and Nari) with an aim to doubling the size of the state budget in the next five years, increasing capital investment, extension of road, irrigation and power facilities, attracting investment for quality health facilities and employment generation,” Devda said.

He said the budget focuses on industry, infrastructure, welfare schemes, and agriculture.

“With 2025 declared as the ‘Year of Industry’, the government aims to boost investment, tourism, and economic growth,” the finance minister said. He noted that about three lakh new jobs would be available in the industry sector.

This year’s budget has an increase of Rs 48954 crore from last year’s budget of Rs 3.75 lakh crore. The budget for the financial year 2025-26 is approximately 15 percent higher than the previous year’s allocation.

The finance minister said that the fiscal deficit has been estimated at 4 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), with a focus on doubling both the budget size and GSDP by 2029-30.

He announced that the allowances for the state government employees would be revised as per the seventh pay commission with effect from 1 April 2025.

Finance Minister Dewda allotted Rs 47296 crore for schemes for Scheduled Tribes and Rs 32633 crore for those for the Scheduled Castes.

He allocated Rs 18669 crore for the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’, Rs 1193 crore for ‘Laadli Laxmi Yojana’, and Rs 17136 crore for ‘Jal Jeevan Misison’.

Similarly, the finance minister gave Rs 5220 crore for the ‘Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana’, Rs 2001 crore for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, and Rs 1000 crore for the ‘chief Minister Krishak Fasal Uparjan Rahat Yojana’.

Lauding the budget, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that this is a budget of trust for the development of all sections of society. It is a historical budget that will provide further impetus to the state’s journey towards becoming a fully developed state.

“I am pleased that this document is not just about numbers, but is backed by systematic planning. It ensures the welfare of the poor, women, farmers, and youth, along with all other sections of society,” the CM asserted. “One of the key highlights (of the budget) is the fiscal strategy, ensuring economic stability,” the CM noted.

“MP’s budget has grown by 21 times since 2003, reaching more than Rs 4.21 lakh crore this year. The government aims to double the state budget in five years, with a focus on development and PM Modi’s resolutions,” Dr Yadav stated.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present in the Assembly gallery during the budget presentation, welcomed the budget. “I appreciate MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav and Deputy CM Jagdish Dewda. This budget is for a ‘Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ to fulfill PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision,” said Chouhan, who is also the former longest serving CM of MP.

However, the opposition Congress criticized the budget.

State Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar labeled the budget, as ‘karz ka budget’.

Similarly, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari charged that the gist of the budget is that the government aims to increase its limit of taking loans by increasing its budget. “The budget will only enhance corruption and commission further,” Patwari averred.

Former MP CM Kamal Nath also slammed the budget alleging that it is only sweet talk but the real issue of public welfare is totally missing. Nath alleged that the BJP state government has not even fulfilled its promises made to people during the State Assembly polls of 2023.

Some financial experts termed the budget as a vision for growth and progress.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) said in a tweet that the budget would ensure that Madhya Pradesh embarks on a bold journey to become a developed state. This forward-looking and progressive plan will boost growth, foster innovation, and empower all sectors.

During Jagdish Dewda’s budget speech, the opposition Congress staged a walk out from the House.

As Dewda spoke about the state government’s ‘Udaan’ scheme to develop new airstrips across the state, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar interrupted, alleging that dogs were roaming on many of the airstrips, which were laden with cow dung, as no air activity was taking place on them.

Singhar, along with other Congress MLAs subsequently walked out of the House even as the finance minister continued with his speech.