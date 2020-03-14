Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condemned the “life-threatening attack” on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the law and order situation has totally collapsed in the state.

Some people near Kamla Park area waved black flags at the former Guna MP, who recently joined the BJP, when he was on his way to the city airport on Friday.

“Attempts were made to attack Scindia. Stones pelted at his car. With great difficulty, the driver managed to take the car carrying away from the spot,” Chouhan said.

“You can simply imagine the kind of situation prevailing in the state. A government which has lost majority is engineering attacks. I strongly condemn this incident and appeal to police and administration to take swift action against those responsible behind the attack,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against at least 30 unknown persons for showing black flags to Scindia and trying to stop his convoy in Kamala Park area.

Twenty-two Congress legislators in MP resigned after Scindia, a former Union Minister, quit the Congress on March 10. Scindia along with all the 22 MLAs including six ministers subsequently joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday sacked six ministers after Chief Minister Kamal Nath had earlier recommended the names.

An official from Raj Bhawan said, the Governor sacked ministers Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia on recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday welcomed Jyotiraditya Scindia on joining BJP and accidentally called the former Congress leader “Vibhishan”.

When Jyotiraditya reached the BJP office, Chouhan welcomed him and started narrating the saga of Ramayan. He called Scindia “Vibhishan” in Kalyug’s Ramayan and Kamal Nath “Ravan”.

Chouhan explained how Lord Ram conquered Lanka with the help of Vibhishan.