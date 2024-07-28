MP govt employees to get first instalment of enhanced DA before Rakhi

To the delight of over 7.5 lakh state government employees of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday that the first instalment of the enhanced four per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid before the festival of Rakshabandhan on 19 August.

Earlier, on 23 July, the CM had announced a gift for women in the sacred month of Saawan and the upcoming festival of Rakshabandhan, saying that an additional amount of Rs 250 each would be given to all beneficiary women under the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ in August.

Now, the CM has said that the government employees will also get their first instalment of the increased DA before Rakshabandhan.

The BJP government had announced in March 2024, just before the Lok Sabha polls, that state government employees would receive a 4 per cent hike in DA. It was decided to increase the DA from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

The finance department had said then that the increased DA would be payable in three equal instalments starting from August 2024.

On 19 July, the state cabinet under CM Dr Mohan Yadav approved the payment of increased DA and Dearness Relief payable to government servants and pensioners in the Seventh Pay Scale by four per cent, making it 46 per cent with effect from 1 July 2023.

The increased DA for eight months will be paid in three equal instalments. The first instalment will be paid before 19 August.

On 23 July, the CM announced that the state government would transfer Rs 250 each into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ on 1 August.

This amount would be in addition to the Rs 1,250 per month being paid to each beneficiary of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’.

Subsequently, each woman beneficiary will receive Rs 1,500 for the month of August