MP govt declares two-day state mourning for Pope Francis

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has declared a two-day state mourning on the demise of Pope Francis. According to state government officials, the mourning would be observed on 22 and 23 April. Besides, a day-long state mourning would be observed when the Pope is laid to rest.

During the mourning period, the national flag would fly at half-mast wherever it is hoisted across the state. There would be no official celebrations in the state either.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 at Vatican City at around 7.35 am on 21 April.

