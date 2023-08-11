MP govt approves Rs 6,000 for farmers

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held at the Chief Minister’s residence here on Friday approved the disbursement of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers under the Chief Minister’s Kisan Kalyan Yojana for the financial year 2023-2024.

The Cabinet has also decided to give benefit of the 7th pay scale to Gram Panchayat Secretaries. An additional expenditure of Rs 178.88 crore on this would be met from minor mineral head.

According to state government officials, previously, during the period from April 1 to August 31 and September 1to March 31, Rs 4000 was being disbursed to farmers in two installments.

Advertisement

Now, for the financial year 2023-24, the disbursement will be in three installments from April 1 to July 31, August 1 to November 30 and December 1 to March 31, which would be Rs 2000 in each period totaling Rs 6000 per year for the farmers of the state.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of 53 CM Rise Schools and 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisars with a total cost of Rs 2491.91 crore.

Additionally, the construction of 37 schools under the School Education Department, with a cost of Rs 1362.91 crore, has been approved. The Tribal Welfare Department has received approval for Rs 540 crore for 16 CM Rise Schools and Rs 589 crore for 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisars.

The construction of a Military School in Malanpur, Bhind has been approved, with Rs 100 crore provided by the Defense Research and Development Organization. Budget provisions will be made for furniture and operations of the military school.