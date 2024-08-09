MP govt announces Rs 1 crore award for hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a reward of Rs one crore to the state’s hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the bronze medal winning men’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics.

The CM congratulated Vivek Sagar and the entire Indian team through a video call today and said that the dedication and hard work with which the Indian hockey team has made the country proud is commendable.

Vivek Sagar Prasad of Chandaun village of Itarsi in MP played a key role in the victorious Indian team. Vivek Sagar, a former player of Madhya Pradesh State Hockey Academy, has represented the Indian hockey team in the Olympics for the second time.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Indian team had also won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics-2020.