MP government to pay Rs 8000 pm to unemployed youth

Continuing his announcements to attract all sections of voters in this election year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday focused on the young voters and declared that the state government would pay Rs 8000 per month stipend to unemployed youth for undergoing job-oriented training in various sectors.

Addressing a ‘Youth Mahapanchayat’ at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium here today, which coincided with the completion of three years of his current tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also launched the state government’s ‘Youth Policy’ and a ‘Youth Portal’ for the youngsters.

In the presence of a large number of youth from all parts of the state, Chouhan announced that the state government would carry out 1.24 lakh new recruitments on various government posts in the state this year.

Chouhan remembered martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of Marty’s Day today to honour their martyrdom day and said they are icons for the youth.

The CM said that under the job-oriented training scheme, the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Kamaai Yojana’, registrations would begin from 1 June and the selected youth would start getting Rs 8000 per month from 1 July.

He said there would be a ‘Youth Budget’ section too in the state government’s budget from next year onwards. He said the global skill parks would be opened up in other cities of the state too, besides Bhopal and Indore.

Chouhan advised the youth to stay away from vices, especially alcohol, and focus themselves on sports and healthy activities. The State Assembly elections in MP are scheduled at the end of this year.

This is Chouhan’s fourth tenure as the CM of MP, after he again took the reins of the state in his hands on 23 March 2020 consequent to the fall of the Congress’ Kamal Nath government.

The Congress had succeeded in finally wresting the state from the BJP, after 15 years, in 2018. But the Congress state government survived for about 15 months only and fell in 2020 due to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resigning from the Congress and joining the BJP along with 22 of his supporter MLAs and ministers who were till then part of the Congress state government.