MP: FIR against 77 govt school teachers with fake disability certificates

The police have registered an FIR against 77 government school teachers from the Morena district in Madhya Pradesh on the charge of securing government job after producing fake ‘divyaangata’ (disability) certificates.

According to officials of the School Education Department, 450 candidates were selected on posts reserved for disabled candidates under the Contractual Teacher Class-III recruitment process.

However, following a complaint, the Directorate of Public Instruction ordered a scrutiny of the divyaang certificates provided by 77 newly appointed teachers from Morena and were found to be fake.

On the basis of the probe, a complaint was lodged at the City Kotwali police station in Morena yesterday. According to the police station in-charge Yogendra Jadon, further investigations are underway after a FIR was filed in the case.

Congress Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh attacked the BJP government on the issue. “There are many scams committed by the BJP, this is only one more and the list is long”, he said.

He also targeted Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP V D Sharma on the issue. Many of the fake certificates are from Morena because the BJP chief is from there, he added.