MP CS gets another extension

Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary (CS) Iqbal Singh Bains gets another extension for six months from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

Thus, Bains has become the first CS in MP to get two consecutive extensions post retirement.

A 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of MP cadre, Bains, 60, was originally due for retirement in November 2022.

However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave him the first extension of six months from December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.

On May 6, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in the state again wrote to the Union Government requesting for another extension for Bains.

The Union Government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) approved the MP government’s request and accorded Bains a second extension yesterday.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in MP is due to face Assembly elections in November 2023.

Bains has become the fourth Chief Secretary to be given extension by Chief Minister Chouhan.

Former CS Basant Pratap Singh of the 1984 batch was given one extension before the 2018 assembly polls.

Before that, Chief Secretaries Anthony de Sa of the 1980 batch and R Parasuram of the 1978 batch were also given one extension each by Chief Minister Chouhan.