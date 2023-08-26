Compilation of motivational speeches of PM Modi released

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday released the two-volume book ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ compiled from motivational speeches and addresses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his second term from June 2020 to May 2021 and June 2021 to May 2022.

The book was released at the Kushabhav Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal. The two-volume book has been compiled by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In his address, Mr Thakur said that the Prime Minister’s addresses have consistently served as a source of inspiration. Each one of his motivational speeches contains valuable lessons to be learned. It has been challenging to select speeches to compile the book due to the abundance of insightful content, he said.

The Minister said that 86 inspirational speeches have been included in one section of this book and 80 inspirational speeches in the other section. Selected speeches of Mr Modi have been compiled on many important topics.

The motivational speeches included the Prime Minister’s addresses to common citizens on topics like Start-up India, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Nation Power, Self-reliant India, and Jai Vigyan, Jai Kisan.

The Minister urged youth and researchers that they must read this book. There is a lot to gather and learn from them. Mr Thakur commended the remarkable achievement of the successful landing of the Vikram Lander on the Moon’s South Pole for the first time, marking India’s endeavor in this significant feat.

Referring to apps like UPI and BHIM app, the Union Minister said that in the world of digital payments, now 46 per cent, the maximum, transactions take place in India.

He noted that compared to earlier, over 45 crore bank accounts have been opened, with amounts now efficiently reaching beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth, Mr Thakur said that the youth of India have now become job givers. India has more than one lakh start-ups in comparison to the world.

Mr Thakur said that the cheapest data in the world is now available in India. The nation has made its own 5G technology and is going to make 6G technology in future. In the 75th year of Amrit Mahotsav, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Lauding the progress made by Madhya Pradesh, Mr Thakur expressed that earlier Madhya Pradesh was called Bimaru, but after the formation of the new government, the state has emerged as one of the leading and progressive states in the country.

He said that education in mother tongue has progressed a lot and Madhya Pradesh has its syllabus for medical studies in Hindi. The Minister said that the Seekho Kamao Yojana is a unique scheme and more than 86,000 registrations have been done so far. Madhya Pradesh had successfully organized the Khelo India Youth Games.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the youth to read the book. This is a priceless treasure and pearls of wisdom will be found in it, he said.

He noted that the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a voice of common citizens offering a platform to address pressing social issues. It is a wonderful initiative carrying within it the very essence of inspiration from the Prime Minister.

Mr Thakur inaugurated a multi-media exhibition organized by the Central Bureau of Communication on ‘Naya Bharat: Sashakta Bharat’ along with “9 Years: Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan.”’

I&B Joint Secretary Vikram Sahay, Khajuraho MP V D Sharma and Director General, Publications Division Ms Anupama Bhatnagar were present.