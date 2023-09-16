MP: Cong’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra to be launched on Sept 19

The Congress party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh would be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi on 19 September.

MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath, Congress Madhya Pradesh in-charge Randeep Surjewala and other party leaders told media persons in Bhopal today that the Jan Aakrosh Yatra would be held across the state from 19 September to 5 October.

Kamal Nath said the yatra would be 11400-km long. The 17-day yatra would cover all assembly constituencies of the state and would cross through various cities, towns and villages.

The Congress would carry out Aartis and worship of rivers Narmada, Kshipra, Betwa and Tapti, when the yatra would cross from there.

Besides, Congress leaders in the yatra would also offer prayers and pay obeisance at all religious places and temples that come in the route of the yatra.

The Congress leaders accused the BJP government of having failed on all fronts. They alleged that there is utter corruption prevalent in all departments of the BJP government.

The Congress leaders asserted that the Jan Aakrosh yatra is being taken out on public demand.

They claimed that the people of MP are totally fed up with the BJP and want to throw out Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP government in the upcoming state assembly polls in the state in November this year.

Randeep Surjewala charged that there is ‘Jan Aakrosh’ in MP, because the BJP government has ruined all sections of the society.

He said the BJP government fired upon farmers who were demanding their rights. He also alleged that the BJP government blatantly indulged in corruption in the name of religion in the construction of the Mahakal Lok at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Kamal Nath charged that the ‘ghotala raj’ under the BJP has ruined an entire generation of the youth of MP. Nath alleged that there have been many scams including the Patwari exam scam, Nursing College scam, Vyapam scam, police constable recruitment scam and many more during the rule of the BJP under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Congress party’s proposed ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ is being seen as the opposition’s counter-attack on the ruling BJP’s ongoing ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’, which is scheduled to conclude in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 September in Bhopal.

Some Congress leaders said that in the Sanatan Dharma, Ganesh Chaturthi is considered the festival that is auspicious for the beginning of all good things and the Congress party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ would also mark the beginning of the end of the BJP’s misrule in Madhya Pradesh.