MP: Congress protests over crimes against women

The opposition Congress on Monday staged a massive ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ at Bhopal against the BJP state government over the issues of crimes against women, fertilizer crisis, unemployment, price rise and atrocities against SC/ST in the state.

Thousands of Congress workers led by MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar and others gathered at the Jawahar Chowk in the state capital.

The police put up several layers of barricading to prevent the Congress workers from moving towards the State Assembly.

The Congress also took out a tractor rally but the police stopped the tractors from moving ahead. The Congress workers held sacks of fertilizers in their hands and over their heads.

The Congress workers and leaders gave symbolic arrest to the police.

Earlier, addressing the protest, National Women Congress president Alka Lamba alleged that women and daughters were totally unsafe in the BJP-ruled state. She said daughters were facing crimes and torture continuously under the BJP rule.

Former MP CM Kamal Nath said the state had become a ‘Ghotala Raj.’ He charged that the state government was not taking any action against the corrupt and corruption was rampant in the state.

Jitu Patwari said that the one year of the state BJP government has only increased unemployment, rapes, crimes and all sorts of scams across the state.