MP Congress MLA triggers row by suggesting that Hasina’s fate awaits Modi

Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma stirred a controversy with a remark suggesting that the people of India might one day storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence the way protestors entered the PM House in Bangladesh.

Addressing a large crowd during a protest in Indore, Verma said given the wrong policies of Modi and his government, public anger is the logical conclusion.

A video of the speech Sajjan Singh Verma delivered during the Congress protest on Tuesday went viral on Wednesday. “You have been watching on TV how the people of Bangladesh stormed into the PM House and Presidential residence in Bangladesh to vent their anger against former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for her and her government’s wrong policies,” he told the crowd.

Advertisement

“Remember Narendra Modi ji, the public that is today protesting on the roads against your wrong policies will one day storm into your PM House to capture it,” Verma thundered.

“Earlier, the people of Sri Lanka entered the palace of their president. Now, the public in Bangladesh stormed into the PM House there, and the next is India’s turn to witness the same,” the former Congress minister said.

Reacting to Verma’s controversial statement, MP BJP spokesperson Alok Dubey asserted that the Modi Government is working concertedly for the development and betterment of the entire country. Due to PM Modi’s all-encompassing welfare policies, the people of India have re-elected him and the BJP government at the Centre for the third consecutive term.

Dubey alleged that the Congress leaders are given to issue such statements out of frustration after losses in election after election. Now, they are resorting to such cheap tactics to provoke the people of the nation.

Sajjan Singh Verma is the Congress MLA from the Sonkatch Assembly seat in MP. He is a six-time MLA and was the cabinet minister for urban administration in CM Digvijaya Singh’s government from 1998 to 2003 and then the cabinet minister for PWD under CM Kamal Nath’s government from 2018 to 2020.

Verma was also the Congress Lok Sabha member from 2009 to 2014.