MP Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh’s house burgled

Unidentifed miscreants broke into the official bungalow of Congress MLA and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, located in the high security VVIP locality of Char Imli in Bhopal, and decamped with cash and some documents.

According to the police, the burglary took place on 13 August when there was no one in the house and it was locked.

Initial investigations revealed that around Rs 12,000 to Rs15,000 kept in a briefcase were stolen along with some documents.

Habibganj police station Inspector Ajay Kumar Soni said on Thursday that the police were checking CCTV footages. The officer said they had rounded up some suspects and were questioning them.

The house, D-21, is located just about 100 metre away from the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Many senior IPS and IAS officers along with some ministers and MLAs also reside in Char Imli.

Jaivardhan Singh is Congress MLA from Raghogarh seat. He was the Urban Administration Minister in CM Kamal Nath’s state government.

Jaivardhan Singh’s father and former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh took to social media and blasted the BJP state government over the theft.

Digvijaya singh alleged that such an incident can be expected when there is bidding for police stations in the state.