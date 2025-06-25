MP Congress holds ‘Samvidhaan Satyagraha’, demands Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Gwalior High Court

The Madhya Pradesh Congress held a ‘Samvidhaan Satyagraha’ and observed a one-day fast in Gwalior, demanding the installation of a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, inside the premises of the Gwalior High Court Bench.

Addressing the gathering, MP Congress President Jitu Patwari alleged that Madhya Pradesh has become the “capital of atrocities against Dalits” under the current BJP government.

Patwari said that the BJP is observing a “Black Day” today to divert attention from its own misdeeds.

The BJP is marking June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ (Constitution Murder Day), commemorating the imposition of Emergency in the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975.

Patwari alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has toppled 12–13 state governments, purchased over 600 MLAs, and turned Parliament into a marketplace.

“If this isn’t the murder of democracy, then what is?” Patwari questioned.

During the Congress Satyagraha, senior party leaders criticised the BJP and the RSS, demanding the immediate installation of the Ambedkar statue, a demand that has remained pending for several months.

MP Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh, MP Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, along with other senior leaders and hundreds of Congress workers, participated in the Satyagraha.