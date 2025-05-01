MP Congress credits Rahul Gandhi for Centre’s decision on caste enumeration

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday credited Rahul Gandhi for the Narendra Modi government’s decision on Wednesday to include a caste enumeration in the next census.

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari pointed out that Rahul Gandhi has been waging a relentless fight for the issue for the past 10 years. “The BJP and its leaders had been opposing it for so many years, but Rahul Gandhi kept fighting for it. Now, Rahul Gandhi has achieved victory,” he asserted while addressing media persons at Bhopal.

Advertisement

Patwari said that the MP Congress would invite Rahul Gandhi to Bhopal in June and organize a huge event, as Rahul Gandhi’s aim to empower all sections of society through the caste enumeration is fulfilled.

Advertisement

The state Congress chief hailed Rahul Gandhi, saying his perseverance has paid off.

Patwari also claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s pressure and protests had also led to the ruling BJP to backtrack on several other undemocratic decisions in the past too.

Elaborating on his contention, Patwari claimed that it was due to Rahul’s efforts that Engineers are getting pension, after he raised the issue in Parliament on July 3, last year. “Likewise, the Centre withdrew the new draft of the Broadcast Bill last year after Rahul Gandhi protested that it was against the freedom of expression,” Paywari claimed.

He added that lateral entry in the government sector was also rolled back due to Rahul Gandhi’s pressure.