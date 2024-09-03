MP Congress chief slams BJP govt for bulldozer politics

A day after the Supreme Court slammed the practice of ‘bulldozer politics’ in the country, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari alleged on Tuesday that the state BJP government demolished a 70-year-old house of a poor couple, following which the wife tried self-immolation.

Patwari said officials of the police and district administration demolished the house of Rohan Lal Vishwakarma and his wife Parvati Vishwakarma in Katni in the name of action on illegal encroachments.

Patwari accused CM Dr Mohan Yadav of injustice to the poor, particularly women. He asserted that the Congress would fight to ensure the respect and dignity of the poor and women in MP.

