MP CM’s father passes away in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s father Poonamchand Ji Yadav passed away in his hometown Ujjain on Tuesday evening due to prolonged illness.

Late Poonamchand Ji Yadav was 100 years old. He had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

CM Dr Yadav immediately rushed to Ujjain on getting the news.

According to information, Late Poonamchand Ji Yadav has two daughters, Kalavati Yadav and Shanti Devi, and three sons, Nandlal Yadav, Narayan Yadav and Dr Mohan Yadav.

The funeral procession was scheduled to start from his house in the Geeta Colony at Ujjain on Wednesday and the last rites would be conducted at the banks of Kshipra River near the Bhookhi Mata Temple.

Several politicians, officials and people from all walks of life expressed their condolences.