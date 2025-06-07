MP CM seeks CBI probe into disappearance of Indore woman in Meghalaya

While the mystery surrounding the disappearance of an Indore-based newly married woman in Meghalaya a fortnight ago continues, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the matter.

Dr Yadav assured that the state government and the people of Madhya Pradesh stand firmly with the family of the missing woman, Sonam Raghuvanshi (25), during this hour of crisis.

The body of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi (29), was found on 2 June in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area, approximately 20 kilometres from the homestay in Shillong where the couple had been staying since 20 April.

The couple went missing on 23 May.

“I have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant touch with authorities in Meghalaya. I have requested Honourable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the incident,” the MP CM said.

“All possible efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi,” he added.