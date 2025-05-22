MP CM says Vande Bharat coaches will be manufactured in Bhopal

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning the growth of railway infrastructure across the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that soon the coaches of Vande Bharat trains would be manufactured at Bhopal.

Dr Yadav said this while addressing at the main nationwide function in which the PM virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped ‘Amrit Stations’ of the railways across India.

The stations have been refurbished in 86 districts of 18 states and union territories at a cost of around Rs 1100 crore. Six such stations were inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh too. They include Narmadapuram, Katni South, Shridham, Shajapur, Seoni, and Orchha. The six stations have been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 84 crore.

The MP CM said that development and upgradation of railway facilities and network was being done all over the country under the PM’s leadership. Railway stations were being redeveloped and improved under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.

Dr Yadav said it is a matter of pride that soon the coaches of Vande Bharat trains would be manufactured at Bhopal.