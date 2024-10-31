MP CM Mohan Yadav celebrates Diwali with school children, sanitation workers in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Diwali with school children and sanitation workers in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday. He also distributed gifts to them on the occasion.

“Today, we celebrated the Diwali festival along with my fellows in the state capital Bhopal. Lord Ram’s Ramrajya inspires us to move forward by taking all sections together. We all should together work for the betterment of the country and the state. I extend my greetings to the people of the country and the state on this occasion,” CM Yadav told reporters.

On being asked about celebrating the festival with sanitation workers, the Chief Minister said that every program gives a message.

“Sanitation workers act as a wall between the human’s life and the disease. They risk their lives to safeguard us. They are also human beings and we should stand with them. It brings us joy to be with such people,” the CM said.

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, “Celebrating the Diwali festival with children on the eve of Deepawali was a wonderful pleasure. I participated in the program organised at the Government Higher Secondary School in Gandhinagar, Bhopal and presented the gift of Deepawali to the school students.”

“Dear children, you are the future of the country and the state, the moments spent with you will always be remembered. Heartiest greetings of Deepawali to all of you,” he further added.

Applauding the efforts of sanitation workers, the CM stressed that with their efforts Madhya Pradesh created its own identity in the field of cleanliness.

“I celebrated Diwali with Safai Mitras in Bhopal and wished them on the occasion. Cleanliness paves the way for prosperity, the festival of Deepawali gives this message. In such a situation, the discharge of duties of Safai Mitras is admirable. It is because of your (sanitation worker) efforts that Madhya Pradesh has created its own identity in the field of cleanliness,” the CM wrote.