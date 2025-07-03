MP CM mocks Congress for its name

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday mocked the Congress, saying that although the country attained independence in 1947, the “poor” Congress party has not been able to find an Indian name for itself and remains stuck with the name given by the British.

The CM was addressing a ‘mock parliament’ organised for students by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Bhopal.

Newly appointed MP BJP President Hemant Khandelwal also attended the event.

“If you (Congress) wish to face PM Narendra Modi, at least find an Indian name for yourself,” the CM said. He stated that the Congress must do something to create a connection with the people of India.

Dr Yadav said that the name ‘Congress’ was given by the British, and although they left India in 1947, opposition leaders continue to use it.

“When a child is born in India, do the parents choose a British or American name?” he asked.

During the event, a girl student asked the CM why issues like ‘sexual harassment’ are never chosen as topics for discussion at any political or public event.

She pointed out that topics like ‘Emergency’ and ‘Developed India’ are chosen at government events, but crucial issues like ‘sexual harassment’ are always ignored.

Addressing the event, Hemant Khandelwal said, “Any society that respects women progresses — be it America or Europe.” He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening women’s representation in India.

He also added that those who were jailed during the Emergency have painful stories that must be heard to understand the dark chapter in Indian democracy.