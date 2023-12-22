MP CM loses WFI VP’s polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who is also a known wrestler, lost his first electoral bout after becoming the CM as he managed to get only 5 votes in the election to the post of the Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Dr Yadav, the Chief of the Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association, contested the WFI Vice President polls as a candidate supported by the panel of controversial outgoing WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

However, while many candidates of the Brijbhushan Singh-supported panel won, including his close aide Sanjay Singh as the President, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav got only five votes and lost the election.

Dr Yadav was not present on the day of the voting for the WFI polls. He had filed his nomination for the WFI Vice President’s post in July this year.

At that time, the WFI polls were scheduled to take place in August but the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered a stay on the process.

According to sources, Dr Mohan Yadav is fondly addressed as ‘Pehalwan’ (Wrestler) by many people in his hometown, Ujjain.