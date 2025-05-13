MP CM hails PM Modi for declaring India’s unwavering policy against terrorism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emphatically declaring India’s unwavering policy against terrorism. This policy has not only instilled confidence among citizens but also energised and uplifted the morale of the country’s armed forces.

In his reaction on Monday night, to the PM’s address to the nation, Dr Yadav remarked that the PM’s sentence, “This is not the era of war, but neither is it the era of terrorism,” is powerful enough to convey India’s message to the world.

The CM also noted that Operation Sindoor has merely been paused, not concluded. Referring to the tragic Pahalgam incident, he asserted that India has avenged the loss of those women whose marital sindoor (vermilion) was wiped away.

He added that the blow India has dealt to Pakistan through missiles is significant, but even more impactful is the blow delivered through PM Modi’s words, which have shaken the very ground under the feet of Pakistan’s leadership — its President, Prime Minister, and military chiefs.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the world is now witnessing a transforming India. Dr Yadav praised the Indian military’s swift and powerful response, saying that within just five days, they broke Pakistan’s backbone through decisive retaliation.

Dr Yadav reiterated that India will no longer tolerate terrorism. He lauded the Prime Minister for exposing Pakistan’s long-standing role in fostering terrorism, including the disgraceful sight of terrorists being buried under Pakistan’s national flag.

He also commended the Prime Minister’s call for self-reliance in defence through Made in India security systems, and his clear stance that any future talks with Pakistan would only be in the context of PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).

Dr Yadav concluded that Prime Minister Modi has decisively crushed Pakistan’s strategy of nuclear blackmail, and that every word of the Prime Minister’s address has filled every Indian with pride and strength, giving the nation a 56-inch chest.