MP CM Dr Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hail Centre’s ‘historic’ decision on caste census

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday described the Union government’s decision to conduct caste enumeration in the upcoming census as “historic,” while criticizing the Congress for politicizing the issue.

In a post on X, Dr Yadav stated, “Another historic decision by the Modi government, committed to Antyodaya… to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.”

Similarly, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided that caste enumeration will be carried out transparently along with the general census.

“This decision is historic. I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thank him,” Chouhan said at a late evening press conference in Bhopal.

He added that the caste enumeration will be conducted with complete transparency and will serve the nation’s interest by considering the economic and social needs of all sections of society.