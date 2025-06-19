MP CM announces Rs 1,500 per month for ‘laadli behnas’ from Diwali

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday that 1.27 crore beneficiary women of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ would start getting Rs 1,500 per month from Diwali this year and this amount would be increased to Rs 3,000 by 2028.

He made the announcement while virtually addressing a World Sickle Cell Awarenes Day eevent at village Talun in Barwani district of the state.

Advertisement

“We will fulfill this resolution definitely,” the CM asserted.

Advertisement

He said that an additional Rs 250, along with the usual Rs 1,250, would also be paid to laadli behnas, as a token of love and respect on Rakshabandhan this year.

“This scheme was first started at Rs 1000 per month, then we made it Rs 1250. By 2028, it will be increased to Rs 3000,” Dr Yadav maintained.

The CM could not go to Barwani to personally attend the event, due to bad weather. His helicopter was unable to take off from Indore because of the unfavorable conditions.