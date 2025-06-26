MP CM announces free medical treatment for democracy fighters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday that all democracy fighters above 70 years of age will now be provided free medical treatment through the Ayushman Card and, if required, PM Air Ambulance service as well.

The chief minister was addressing the state-level conference and felicitation ceremony of democracy fighters at the CM House in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav stated that the emergency imposed in the country on 25 June 1975 was the darkest period for democracy.

Advertisement

He said democracy is an integral part of Indian civilization and culture, and it is not just a system of governance but the soul and identity of our lifestyle. Democracy has been ingrained in the Indian psyche since ancient times and its roots run deep in our traditions.

He appreciated the invaluable contribution of democracy fighters to strengthening democracy and said that our present democratic system is the result of their relentless struggle and sacrifices. “Today, we are living in a strong and accountable democratic system, and at its core are the democracy fighters,” he maintained.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said democracy makes the government accountable, grants rights to citizens, and ensures freedom of expression to every individual. He said the democratic system is the foundation of maintaining unity in our diversity.

The chief minister appealed to all, saying that it is our moral responsibility to carry forward this legacy of democracy. He said that we are the world’s largest democracy, and the world looks at us in awe at how deep the roots of democracy run here.

“India is, in the truest sense, the originator of democracy, he asserted, and added that all must unite to fight against the anti-democratic forces that harm democracy.

He said the state government is continuously bringing new schemes to bring light into the lives of the people. “If eligible, the family members of democracy fighters will also be given priority benefits in all government schemes, ” the CM stated. He affirmed that the state government will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of democracy fighters and their families.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dr Yadav, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, and other dignitaries unveiled the ‘MISA Patrika’ and an ‘Emergency Diary’ based on the letters, thoughts, and memoirs written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Emergency.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav honored Karnataka Governor Gehlot, Former Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, and President of the M.P. Hindi Granth Academy Ashok Kadel with copper plaques as a mark of respect for being democracy fighters. He also said that ministers in charge will honor all democracy fighters in their respective districts with copper plaques.

He stated that the Central government has declared June 25 as Constitution Murder Day. Today, on June 26, this state-level conference of democracy fighters is taking place.

He said he got the opportunity to understand, even as a child, the kind of challenges democracy fighters faced during the Emergency. “A former Prime Minister imposed an emergency to retain power, for which the country paid a heavy price,” the CM said.

He noted that the nation will always remember the struggle of the democracy fighters who saved democracy. He said that during that time, the Congress government dissolved elected governments.

“During the Congress regime, one of their senior leaders tore an ordinance copy, insulting the elected government and the Constitution,” the MP CM said.

Dr Yadav said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, major decisions like the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and Triple Talaq were delivered by the Supreme Court.

“The present government has taken unprecedented steps for the preservation of the Constitution and democracy. It has been ensured at every level that every person participates in choosing the government of the country, state, and their city,” the MP CM said.