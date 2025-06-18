Mountaineering expedition in honour of Galwan martyrs concludes in Ladakh

With an aim to promote border area tourism in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Indian Army conducted a mountaineering expedition to Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak.

Flagged off on 28 May, the expedition culminated on Wednesday. It was conducted under the aegis of Leh based Fire and Fury Corps.

Advertisement

The expedition was flagged off by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC 14 Corps, to honour the valour of Ladakhi soldiers who laid down their lives during the Galwan conflict.

Advertisement

Comprising 28 highly-skilled personnel trained in ice and rock craft, the team demonstrated exceptional endurance and technical prowess in high-altitude mountaineering. The peaks, located in the Karakoram Range southwest of the Depsang Plains, are snowbound year-round and known for their extreme terrain and climate.

Approaching from the southeast, the team chose a shorter but more hazardous route, navigating crevasses, cornices, and glaciers – underscoring both the physical and mental resilience of the soldiers. The expedition not only showcased military excellence but also highlighted the region’s potential for adventure tourism, a statement from the Army spokesperson stated.