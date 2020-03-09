Moulvis and monks have stepped in to make people in Jammu and Kashmir and Buddhist dominated Ladakh aware of the steps to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Two patients each in Jammu and Ladakh have so far been suspected suffering from coronavirus. One of these patients in Jammu was on Monday reported positive.

The authorities in Kashmir have sought the help of mosques and shrines as there are apprehensions about some people not disclosing their actual travel history which makes the job cumbersome and poses a serious threat.

The Srinagar administration has reached out to the management of major mosques and shrines in the district as part of its efforts to spread awareness about precautions that ought to be followed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The managing committees of major mosques and shrines were invited to a meeting where senior health department officials were also present and sensitised to the need to follow all precautions in order to prevent the spread of the pathogen.

The aim of the meeting was also to involve mosques – considering their deep reach in their societies – in efforts of the administration to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of following relevant precautions.

Regional Director Health & Family Welfare GoI Dr Shazia Wafai who was also present in the meeting briefed the mosque committee members about specific precautions that need following — in particular stressing the importance of maintaining high standards of personal and collective hygiene.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while speaking on the occasion urged all mosques in the district to play their important role both in terms of following precautions and helping the administration in preventing its spread in Srinagar.

The virus has reached the cold desert region of Ladakh where two persons who travelled to Iran have been quarantined.

The holy monk, Thuksey Rinpoche advised the people to take all possible precautionary measures. “Do not panic and keep your samaya pure,” he said.

The district Kishtwar administration of Kishtwar has roped in Block Development Committee chairpersons in the campaign against coronavirus.

Deputy commissioner of Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara, asked BDC chairpersons to act as a focal point for spreading information and educating people about the virus.