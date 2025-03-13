Mosques in four UP districts covered with tarpaulin to protect from Holi colours

The Uttar Pradesh police have gone on a high alert on Thursday on the eve of the festival of Holi coinciding with the Juma congregation of Ramadan in anticipation of any untoward incident.

The police administration in UP is gearing up to deal with any situation that threatens to vitiate the communal atmosphere in the state. In 18 districts of the state, the time of Friday prayers has been changed or delayed to accommodate the Holi celebrations.

According to reports, in four districts – Bareilly, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, and Aligarh – mosques have been covered with tarpaulin for protection from colour. In Bareilly alone, the report says, 109 mosques have been covered with tarpaulin where Ram Barat procession was taken out on Thursday amid tight security cover.

The mosques falling on the route of the Ram Barat were guarded by around 5,000 policemen. In Shahjahanpur, 67 mosques have been covered with tarpaulin and the police are conducting a flag march in sensitive areas for the procession of Lat Saheb to be held tomorrow. More than 1000 police personnel have been outsourced from other districts. At the same time, 10 mosques have been covered in Sambhal, three in Aligarh.

Besides, drones are being used in every sensitive area to monitor the law and order situation .

A report from Shahjahanpur said additional security has been ensured for tomorrow’s Lat Saheb’s procession where people throw shoes on a symbolic Lat Saheb, who sits on a buffalo cart.

Two processions of Lat Saheb are taken out in Shahjahanpur, which are called small and big laat saheb. Kotwal gives a salute to Lat Saheb. After this, the procession enters the Sadar Bazar police station area via Roshanganj, Beri Chowki, Anta Square. The procession ends at Baba Vishwanath Temple.

Around 67 mosques and mausoleums on the route of the procession of Lat Saheb have been covered with tarpaulin so that they do not get disfigured by colours and gulal.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Sambhal is already sensitive with a police force deployed outside the Jama Masjid. Around 10 mosques have been covered with the tarpaulin in the city. A police team is patrolling in sensitive areas. All are being appealed to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner while Maulana Aftab of Jama Masjid has extended the time of namaz to 2 pm.

SP K K Bishnoi of Sambhal said, “The police team has been deployed at the place where the Holi procession will come out. A total of 49 susceptible sites have been marked. Any type of force will not be tolerated. If a person forcibly spray gulal or do indecency with someone, he should immediately report to the police post”.