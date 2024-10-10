Mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in national flag, kept at NCPA lawns for public to pay last respects

Mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, are kept at NCPA lawns in Mumbai for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites will be held at Worli crematorium after 4pm Thursday.

Ratan Tata, one of India’s most iconic business leaders, passed away on late Wednesday night at the age of 86. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, a conglomerate synonymous with India’s industrial growth, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where he had been admitted following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

Condolences have been pouring in from a wide arena of political leaders — from India and abroad, top industrialists, actors and people in general.

Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla was present at NCPA grounds to pay last respects to the veteran industrialist. ”Remembering the visionary leader, Ratan Tata, whose legacy continues to inspire generations. Our Chairman pays tribute to Ratan Tata’s remarkable life as we honour his enduring legacy, ” said the Aditya Birla Group on X, and attached a condolence message by Kumar Mangalam.

In Bengaluru, author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty said, “… In my life, I met him (Ratan Tata), a man of integrity, and simplicity, always caring for others and compassionate… I really miss him… I don’t think in my experience I met anyone like him. May I only pray, may his soul rest in peace. He was a legend, there was an era, but this is the end of an era for me… He was a person of integrity, integrity was so important. He was like that. He had enormous patience. He was a simple man… I learn philanthropy in the House of Tatas only. It’s my personal loss… I feel now vacuumed in my personal life…”

Leaders from abroad also condoled the death of the titan of the industry.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata, a true titan of industry. His visionary leadership in business as well as philanthropy touched a vast number of lives, reaching far beyond India. His legacy and the positive impact on society will be cherished.”

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti tweeted, “India and the world have lost a giant with a giant heart. When I was nominated to serve as ambassador, the first congratulations from India came from Ratan Tata, who gave so much in service to my hometown, serving on the board of the University of Southern California. He saw a future of greater prosperity and equality for his country and did so much for our world. May his memory be a blessing.”

Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebs expressed grief over demise of industrialist Ratan Tata.