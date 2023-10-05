“More than 3,500 personnel to be deployed”: Police ensures arrangement for first match of World Cup in Ahmedabad

As the first match of Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, police have said that all security arrangements are in place and police force of more than 3,500 personnel and officers will be deployed.

GS Malik, Ahmedabad CP told ANI “The World Cup is beginning from October 5. A match between New Zealand and England will be played here. The police have made all the arrangements. A police force of more than 3,500 including three Additional commissioners, 13 DCP rank officers and 18 ACPs will be used with 500 home guards. Traffic diversion has also been done which we have shared on our social media account. We also have 9 bomb disposal squad teams. A quick response team is also there and we are also conducting evacuation drills at the spot.”

A resilient New Zealand will once again step out on the field of cricket seeking revenge for wounds that were inflicted on them by hard-hitting England four years ago. They will re-ignite their rivalry once again in the ODI World Cup campaign opener on Thursday.

Further urging people to watch the match without any conflict, GS Malik said “People should watch the match peacefully and need not to create any conflict with each other. Eatables and water bottles are not allowed inside the stadium. People can carry the National flags of their teams with them but it must be without sticks.”

New Zealand will be entering the stadium without the player who was pivotal in their previous campaign – Kane Williamson.

Along with this their star pacer Tim Southee who has amassed 214 wickets in the 50-over format will also be a notable absentee.

Even the England camp has not been left untouched by the injuries, Ben Stokes who reversed his retirement in the 50-over format just to mark his presence in the World Cup is battling a hip issue and won’t take on the Kiwis.