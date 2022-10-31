Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat police detains 9 people, FIR registered

Following the massive fatal bridge collapse in Gujarat, the state police have detained nine people in connection with the same which happened in Morbi on Sunday, reported Reuters.

According to the media reports, police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi city which collapsed, killing 134 people, officials said on Monday.

As per Sandeepsinh Zala, Morbi Municipality’s chief officer the city-based clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given the contract for the renovation and operation of the bridge.

While talking to the media, one of the survivors, while recounting the harrowing moment said that some mischievous people were shaking the ropes of the bridge before it came down killing about 132 people and injuring over 100.

“It happened around 6.30 pm. Some mischievous men were shaking the ropes of the bridge. Three times a noise came from it before it collapsed,” said Ashwin Mehra, a survivor.

Quoting ANI sources, the agency reported Indian Army is fully committed to assisting civil admin & all other agencies for HADR (Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief) ops to prevent loss of lives, treatment of survivors & further retrieval of remaining bodies as part of search ops.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the area on Tuesday, November 1.

The state chief minister’s office on Monday announced that Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Kevadia said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

“The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government,” he said adding that the State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident.

“ I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations,” PM Modi added.

(With inputs from ANI)