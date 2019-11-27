On the new government in Maharashtra, formed by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP led alliance, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said political parties with diametrically opposite ideologies have come together only to grab power and have discredited the mandate given by the people of the state.

Speaking at a function organised by a private news channel Shah said people voted for a stable government in Maharashtra with pre-poll alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena winning people’s mandate.

Moral and ethics have been distorted just to keep the BJP out of power, he said.

Home Minister further said, “Is it not horse-trading to take support by offering chief minister’s position. I am again telling Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to claim chief minister’s post and then take Shiv Sena’s support.”

The minister said the BJP has been accused of “horse-trading” while the newly formed Shiv Sena-NCP-congress alliance has “stolen the entire stable along with the CM’s post.”

Shah said, “I again want to make it clear that we had not given any assurance of chief minister’s position to Shiv Sena. Even in election rallies, when Aditya and Uddhav Thackeray were on stage we had said Devendra Fadnavis will be chief minister. Why they didn’t oppose it then?”

The minister said he was of the firm belief that the people of the country don’t get misled by such vote bank politics and they are still with the BJP.

“All MLAs of Shiv Sena have won elections contesting with us. There is not a single MLA of Shiv Sena who had not used cutouts of Narendra Modi. In their assembly seats, they used bigger cutouts of Modi than in seats where the BJP contested. Do people of the country and Maharashtra not know this,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)