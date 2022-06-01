Moosewala killing: Punjab DGP reconstitutes SIT for probe

Even as the Punjab Police is set to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to the state in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra, on Wednesday, strengthened and reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban to expedite investigations into the murder case.

Now, the six-member SIT will have a new chairman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) PAP Jaskaran Singh, and two new members including Assistant Inspector General (AIG) AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mansa Gaurav Toora. While SP Mansa Dharamveer Singh, deputy SP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh are the existing three members.

In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT will conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of the crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPCN will be submitted in the court for its jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of an expert/officer with the approval of the DGP, the order further reads.

As per the information available, Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house around 4:30 pm along with two persons, Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by some unidentified persons on Sunday. The police claim Bishnoi’s gang is behind the killing. Bishnoi is currently in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to the assault on a public servant.