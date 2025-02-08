Mood upbeat in NDA; RJD says Delhi results won’t influence Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) emphatic win in the high-stakes Delhi assembly elections has cast a positive impact in the ruling camp in Bihar.

Buoyant by the BJP’s exemplary performance in Delhi polls, National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) leaders here expressed confidence that the results could significantly impact the alliance’s performance in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party for its huge victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, he said, “The people of Delhi have expressed their full faith in the able leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Many congratulations to the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this historic victory.”

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also congratulated the party leadership and emphasised that the alliance will replicate its success in Bihar and expressed hope that the alliance will win more than 200 seats.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader, congratulated all the newly elected MLAs and workers of BJP including the national and state leadership on the massive victory of BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Taking to the social media platform X, the HAM leader said that the NDA will form the government in Bihar, where the assembly elections are due later this year. In a small yet significant post on X, he said, “Dilli to jhanki hai, Bihar abhi baaki hai, Jai NDA (Delhi is just a glimpse, Bihar is yet to come. Jai NDA).”

However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui rejected the NDA leaders’ observations saying that the outcome of Delhi elections won’t influence the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The people of Bihar are very smart and politically aware. They keenly observe political developments across the country and decide whatever is best for them. They will not be misled by the BJP.

He also said that there is nothing like Modi magic. The party has performed well in Delhi because it had put all its strength to win back its vote bank that had gone with the Aam Aadmi Party a decade ago.