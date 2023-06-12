Monthly amount of 1000 to Ladli Behna will be increased to 3000 rupees respectiv: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the state level programme of transferring monthly amount to the accounts of sisters under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana in Jabalpur today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan transferred a total amount of Rs 1209.64 crore to the accounts of 1.25 crore sisters through a single click. Sisters from all over the state also joined this programme. The state level programme was broadcast in the wards and villages of the state.

At the beginning of the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan saluted all the sisters of the state. While starting his address, he said – “Nari tu Narayani, protector of this world”. You are Mother Annapurna, you are Veena Vadini, Jagdamba in the form of Shakti, you are Narayani, the protector of this world. In our Indian culture, mother’s name comes before God, such as Sitaram, Radheshyam, Gaurishankar, Lakshminarayan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that by taking advantage of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, sisters will become strong, they will no longer be helpless. By amending the provision of giving an amount of Rs 1000 per month in the scheme, the increased amount will be paid to the sisters respectively. As a result of the necessary financial arrangement, in place of Rs.1000, the scheme will increased to Rs.1250, then Rs.1500, then Rs.1750, then Rs.2000 and after that Rs.2250, Rs.2500 and Rs.2750 respectively. Will go Similarly, the age of married eligible sister for the scheme will be 21 years instead of minimum 23 years. Similarly, the sisters will be included in the Lakhpati Club, making them Lakhpatis in the coming 5 years. Presently married sisters of 23 to 60 years are eligible in the scheme. The income of the sisters should be at least 10 thousand rupees per month. While benefiting from the schemes of self-help groups and economic prosperity, work will be done to bring happiness and joy in the lives of the sisters. The Chief Minister said that he considers dear sisters as his family.

CM Chouhan said that now those sisters will not have to face any financial compulsion in the family. The amount received under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana will work to bring happiness in their lives. The amount of the scheme will be useful in bringing milk, fruits, medicines for the children in the family and in improving the arrangements for their education. Along with the sister in the family, children will also get an opportunity to move forward.

He said that Ladli Behna Sena will also be formed in the state. Armies with 21 members will be formed in big villages and 11 members in small villages. Ladli Behna Sena will fight against injustice and exploitation. These forces will help women to get benefits of their welfare schemes.

Chouhan said that the state government has empowered sisters and daughters through several women welfare schemes. Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana, economic upliftment activities by self-help groups have empowered the sisters. Chief Minister Chouhan said that the previous government had stopped providing laptops to daughters, payment of monthly food subsidy to the sisters of Baiga, Saharia and Bharia tribes, which our government has restarted. The previous government did the work of closing many more welfare schemes. CM Chouhan told that the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana was created by expanding the amount given for nutrition to special backward tribes. He considers the pain and suffering of the sisters as his own. No stone will be left unturned to honor the sisters. 50 percent seats in Panchayat Raj institutions and 30 percent seats in police have been reserved for daughters. Similarly, only one percent fee is charged for registration of property in the name of daughters and sisters.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that today is a golden day. Daughters and sisters will no longer do the work of crying or lamenting. The main objective is to make their life better with the feeling of joy. The Chief Minister exhorted the women present there to wipe their tears and come out of their homes to make their lives better. Shri Chouhan urged women to be determined for building their own families and country. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the programme by offering Kanya Pujan and gave a shawl and shrifal to a sister.

CM Chouhan also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 73 development and construction works worth Rs 341 crore. These works include various works of Smart City Jabalpur, CM Rise School, welfare works for scheduled castes, tribes and other backward classes as well as highway upgradation and road construction. The programme started with Madhya Pradesh anthem and lighting of the lamp.

Chouhan also visited the exhibition focused on development works and a special exhibition focused on the contribution of amazons. In the second part of the programme, impressive cultural programmes were presented by the artists. He was welcomed by various public representatives. Many sisters also presented a huge rakhi to him.

Member of Parliament Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that Prime Minister Shri Modi launched Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, while Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave the benefit of Ladli Laxmi Yojana to more than 45 lakh daughters in Madhya Pradesh. Now the sisters will get an amount every month. This is an important effort to bring change in the society. MP Shri Rakesh Singh gave the welcome speech.

Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava, National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Sushri Pankaja Munde, Mahila Morcha President of Madhya Pradesh Smt. Maya Narolia, Corporation President Smt. Amita Chapra, Vice President of Jan-Abhiyan Parishad Dr. Jitendra Jamdar, Bulandshahr MP Shri Bhola Singh participated in the programme. Former Minister Shri Ajay Vishnoi, Shri Sharad Jain, MLA Shri Ashok Rohani, Shri Sadanand Godbole, Shri Sushil Tiwari, Smt. Nandani Maravi, Shri Anchal Sonkar, Smt. Pratibha Singh, Shri Harendra Jeet Singh Babbu,Shri Prabhat Sahu were also present.

Expressed gratitude by presenting beautiful rakhi and soulful letters

The beloved sisters presented a very beautiful long and huge rakhi to Chief Minister Chouhan. At the same time, the dear sisters also presented letter to their dear brother expressing their feelings. Everyone also congratulated with a big wreath. All the sisters looked very happy on this occasion.

The winners of the drawing competition were felicitated

Chief Minister Chouhan honoured the winners of the drawing competition held on June 8 based on the theme Ladli Bahna. He awarded Anagha Gaikwad, Tanya Patel and Shaurya Jain.

Dance drama “Srishti Roopa” staged on women empowerment

On the launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, a dance drama on the theme of woman energy and empowerment was staged by the artists. In the dance drama, the historic and unprecedented decisions taken by the state government for women empowerment under the leadership of CM Chouhan were displayed well. In this, various schemes like 50 percent reservation in elections to Panchayati Raj institutions, 30 percent reservation in police recruitment, only one percent fee for registration of property under women’s names, economic empowerment of women through self-help groups, free driving license facility to women, etc. were drawn up.