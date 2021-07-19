The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is among the two draft legislations to be moved in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011, in the Lower House for consideration and passage.

Besides, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries, is to move the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management Bill, 2021 in the House to declare certain institutes of Food, Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management to be the institute of national importance.

The Bill is to provide for instruction and research in food technology, entrepreneurship, and management and for the advancement of learning and dissemination of knowledge in such branches.

Soon after the House assembles at 11 a.m., four new members — Maddila Gurumoorthy, Mangal Suresh Angadi, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, and Vijayakumar– will take the oath and take their seats.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the Ministers and the Ministers of State who were recently inducted into the Council of Ministers.

Speaker Om Birla will later read the obituary references to the passing away of 40 former members of the House.

On Sunday, opposition parties objected to the government’s offer for a joint address to all MPs by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid at the Parliament annexe. They said the move aims to “bypass” norms at a time when Parliament is in session.

Leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the Covid pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go “outside”.

The annexe is a separate building within the premises of the Parliament complex.

In an all-party meeting yesterday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that PM Modi will address MPs of both the Houses — Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha — on July 20 and speak on the pandemic.

What is the need to go outside Parliament? Any address should be on the floor of the House. This is another idea to bypass Parliament. Stop making a mockery of Parliament. How far will Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah go? Just when we thought that they cannot go lower, they want to make a presentation in the annexe and not on the floor of the House,” TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien, who was at the meeting, said.

The meeting was attended by 33 parties ahead of the monsoon session, which will conclude on 13 August.

(With IANS inputs)