Monsoon Session of Parliament from 20 July: Pralhad Joshi

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on 20 July, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced today.

The session will continue till 11 August, he said.

“Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session,” the minister tweeted.

There will be a total of 17 sittings in the session lasting 23 days. “I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session,” he added.

The session is likely to be a stormy one with the government appearing determined to push through many important legislations. The Opposition, on the other hand, is gearing up to take on the government on a number of issues.