The monsoon session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin here on July 14.

The eight session of the assembly was adjourned sine die on Mary 21, 2023, and now it would be re-start /continued on July 14, the Assembly’s Chief Secretary Mahiveer Prasad Sharma has made a gazette notification today.

This would be the last assembly session of the Gehlot government as it would be completing its five year by December, and the assembly polls are slated for December, 2023.