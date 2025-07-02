Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held from July 21 to August 21

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government’s proposal to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21, revealed Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

This development follows an earlier announcement that the session would be held from July 21 to August 12. However, due to Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on August 13 and 14.

The session has been extended by nine days to allow additional time for discussing important legislative business and other pressing matters.

The government’s announcement comes in response to a united demand from Opposition parties for a Special Session of Parliament to deliberate on key national issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and recent claims by US President Donald Trump regarding his alleged role in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Opposition had also called for a discussion on Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan’s statement acknowledging “initial losses” of air assets due to tactical errors.

During the Monsoon Session, the Parliament is expected to debate a range of issues, including legislative bills, budgetary allocations, and other matters of national importance. The extended duration will provide Members of Parliament an opportunity for in-depth discussions and debates.

This session will be a critical platform for the government to introduce new policies and legislation, while the Opposition is expected to use the time to hold the government accountable on various issues.

With the session scheduled to conclude on August 21, MPs will have nearly a month to deliberate on significant matters and help shape the nation’s legislative agenda.