Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to Aug 12: Rijiju

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, he said the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, recommended the schedule of the session.

The announcement, of the 17-sitting monsoon session, by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of Opposition parties’ cohesive demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments, including US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Opposition has also demanded a discussion on Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan’s recent statement acknowledging “initial losses” of air assets due to tactical errors in Operation Sindoor.