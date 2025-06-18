Monsoon keeps date with UP, enters from Sonbhadra

The wait for the monsoon ended when the southwest monsoon knocked Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The monsoon entered UP from Bihar-Jharkhand through the Sonbhadra district with heavy rains lashing Renukoot and Chopan. The first monsoon showers have been witnessed in Varanasi, Chandauli, Sonbhara, Ghazipur and Mirzapur.

Advertisement

Senior Scientist of Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow Atul Kumar Singh has confirmed the arrival of the monsoon in UP.

Advertisement

After four years, the monsoon hit the state at its scheduled time on June 18 this year. The IMD has forecast that the monsoon will cover the entire UP in the next two to three days.

Atul Kumar Singh said tomorrow, the monsoon will be active in more than 30 districts of the state and heavy rains are expected there. Right now, some of the monsoon clouds are moving towards UP from Bihar towards western north, he added.

The IMD has predicted the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Shravasti and surrounding areas tomorrow.

However, there is an orange alert for tomorrow in view of thundershowers in the Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich districts and surrounding areas.