Monsoon fury: 5 persons killed in Rajasthan since June 24

At least five persons were killed during the last three days in rain and lightning related mishaps in parts of Rajasthan since the South-West Monsoon hit the state on Saturday night.

One person drowned in a stream of rainy water on 24 June and four others were killed in lightning in the last 24 hours, PC Kishan, Secretary, State Disaster, Relief and Civil Defense Department, told SNS today.

Just before the monsoon’s entry into the state, the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ claimed the lives of seven persons during the last week, he said, adding that 363 people were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in 17 flood affected districts by forming 21 teams.

Barring Bundi, Tonk, and Banswara, the monsoon has got activated across the state and moderate to heavy rains have been reported from different places. Gangapur has recorded the maximum rainfall so far.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Meteorology Department issued an orange warning of rains in at least a dozen districts including Kota, Bundi, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur. The yellow warning of rains and thunderstorms has been issued for ten districts including Ajmer, Tonk, Barmer, Dungarpur and Banswara.