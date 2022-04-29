Moment of pride for India, says Kejriwal after Atishi’s UN address

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday lauded AAP leader Atishi’s United Nations General Assembly address and termed it a moment of pride for India.

“A moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make world a better place,” Kejriwal said in a tweet while re-tweeting a post by Atishi containing her speech at the UNGA.

In her address at the UN General Assembly, Atishi highlighted the governance model of the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

“Well done Atishi. This is a very proud moment. Many congratulations for making the world aware of the potential of the country including the sentiments of the people of Delhi and the nation on such a big international platform. The nation wants such progressive thinking. India now wants to move forward,” he said in another tweet in Hindi.

AAP leader Atishi shared the video of her speech at the UNGA on Twitter. “An honour to present the transformation brought about in Delhi, by the @ArvindKejriwal govt, before the @UN General Assembly. I believe that the ‘Delhi Model’ can provide insights for solving problems faced by many countries across the world,” she said while posting the video of her speech in a tweet.