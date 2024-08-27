Mohanlal steps down as AMMA president amid growing sexual harassment allegations

Amid the growing sexual harassment allegations raised by women actors against high-profile figures in the Malayalam film industry, including the executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), its president actor Mohanlal on Tuesday stepped down from his position.

The entire executive committee of the association has also submitted their resignations following an emergency online meeting. The decision to disband the committee was made after allegations of sexual abuse and misbehaviour were raised against its members, including the office bearers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the association said, “In the light of the Hema Committee report addressing sexual harassment allegations against certain AMMA office bearers, the current governing body of AMMA is resigning to uphold its moral responsibility. A general body meeting will be convened within two months to elect a new governing body.”

The current executive committee was elected two months ago at AMMA’s general body meeting held in Kochi. Mohanlal was elected unopposed as AMMA president for the third consecutive term in this meeting.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police have registered a case against film director Ranjith based on a complaint filed by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, alleging sexual abuse.

Ranjith has been charged under Section 354 of the IPC for assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty. Mitra filed the complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner via email on Monday, alleging that Ranjith made inappropriate advances towards her during her visit to Kerala for an audition of his film ‘Paleri Manikkam’ in 2009.

In this connection, actress Minu Muneer filed a sexual assault complaint on Tuesday against seven persons, including actors Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu Jayasurya, and two technicians.

Besides, a junior artist, Sandhya, raised a fresh allegation against Kollam MLA actor Mukesh on Tuesday. She accused Mukesh of misbehaving with her friend’s mother at their home.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam demanded on Tuesday that the Kerala police register an FIR against actor and CPI-M MLA Mukesh, following accusations of sexual harassment by two women in the cinema industry.

Binoy Viswam said that the Kerala police should adhere to the Supreme Court’s 2008 judgment in the Lalitha Kumari vs Government of UP case, which held that the registration of an FIR is mandatory if the information disclosed indicates the commission of a cognizable offence.