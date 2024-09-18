Mohan Bhagwat attends Mahamrityunjay Mahayagya in Alwar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday participated in the Shri Mahamrityunjay Mahayagya in Rajasthan’s Alwar and also worshipped the Shiv family located in the Yagya Mandap for happiness, peace, security and progress in the country.

While referring to the crises that the country is facing in the present circumstances, Sarsanghchalak said that crises do not have the power to “demolish” India.

“India is not just a piece of land, but it is Sanatan. India stands with Sanatan Dharma. Our culture is a Yagya-like culture. In Yagya, one has to give from his own side. Whatever one has, it will return from where he is giving.,” he said.

He said that trees have given us everything, they should not be destroyed, and hence trees should be planted. “Similarly, we should make efforts for the progress of our brothers in society who are poor, and backward. We should uplift them by giving them whatever we have.”

Meanwhile, the Guru Peeth Mahant Bastinath expressed his gratitude to the Sarsanghchalak for attending the Mahayagya. He said that the Yagya tradition is being carried out to take the Sanatan culture forward.

“The entire Hindu society is participating in the Yagya without any discrimination and untouchability,” he said.

On this occasion, Mahant Bastinath presented a gold-plated Siddha Sriyantra to Sarsanghchalak keeping in mind the prosperity of the nation, victory of Sanatan and unity of the entire Hindu society and expressed his gratitude by putting a symbol and a scarf on him.

At the same time, Sarsanghchalak gave the message of environmental protection by planting a Bilvapatra tree on the Gurupeeth premises. On this occasion, regional Sanghchalak Ramesh Agarwal, regional pracharak Nimbaram, provincial pracharak Babulal and senior workers of All India, region and province were present.

On the last day of his stay, Sarsanghchalak reached the residence of Ramesh Yadav and senior Sangh pracharak Parmanand Sarsanghchalak planted a Bilvapatra sapling outside the temple complex under construction at the residence of senior Sangh pracharak Parmanand .

He also visited the Alwar office and enquired about the work in the meeting of provincial-level workers and left for Delhi by train late in the evening.