Modi’s focus on respecting sentiments of Divyangjans inspires them for growth: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on using the term “Divyang” and respecting the sentiments of persons with disabilities has inspired them to progress in life and various fields with dignity.

He highlighted that whenever Divyangjans have been given opportunities, they have consistently demonstrated their exceptional talents and abilities.

Speaking at a state-level award ceremony here on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Chief Minister celebrated the achievements of Divyangjans and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their welfare. He distributed tablets and assistive devices to Divyang students, supporting their empowerment.

Advertisement

Citing examples of Rishi Ashtavakra, Mahakavi Surdas, physicist Stephen Hawking, and Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, CM Yogi highlighted how individuals, when provided with a platform and the support of society, have contributed to the nation, the world, and humanity, proving they are in no way lesser than others. He added, “International Day of Persons with Disabilities serves as a platform to inspire society to adopt this inclusive approach and celebrate the capabilities of Divyangjans.”

CM Yogi also extended his greetings on the birth anniversary of India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, coinciding with National Advocates Day. He emphasised that the state government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society, advancing with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

CM Yogi called for the expansion of educational institutions for visually impaired, deaf, and other differently-abled children. He mentioned that the state is home to two prominent Divyang universities — Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya University in Chitrakoot. He stressed the importance of trained teachers, adequate honorariums, improved facilities, and the use of technology to empower these institutions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of determination and dedication, stating, “Where there is a will to work, funds are never a barrier. If we prepare quietly, the results will showcase our talent.” He highlighted the significant improvements made in pension schemes for Divyangjans under his administration.

“In 2017, the pension for differently-abled individuals was a mere Rs 300 and was often delayed for months. Today, the amount has been increased to Rs 1,000 per month, benefiting 11 lakh differently-abled people. The pension is directly transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts, ensuring transparency,” the CM remarked. He also noted that families affected by leprosy are now provided with a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to inclusivity and support for the marginalised.

CM Yogi shared the inspiring story of Ramchandra Gupta from Kanpur, who, despite being Divyang, has become a model of self-reliance by running a large centre for children. He also celebrated the success of Divyang athletes at the Paris Paralympics, highlighting their talent and determination.

The CM announced that all government buildings must have ramps for Divyangs, and Rs 40 crore has been allocated for free travel on Transport Corporation buses for differently-abled individuals.

Additionally, financial support has been allocated for Divyang couples, with Rs 15,000 for a Divyang husband, Rs 20,000 for a Divyang wife, and Rs 35,000 for both. Grants of Rs 20,000 are also available for shop construction, and Rs 10,000 for operating shops, kiosks, or handcarts.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the state’s efforts in medical care for the differently-abled, with increased grants for surgeries and financial support for cochlear implants for hearing-impaired children. Already, 24 such surgeries have been successfully conducted this year.

“The state is also supporting the operation of several institutions, including pre-primary and daycare centres, as well as mentally retarded shelter homes and training centres in cities such as Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur,” he mentioned.

In addition to the focus on the differently-abled, CM Yogi discussed the government’s efforts to uplift backward classes. The budget for the backward class welfare department has increased from Rs 1,295 crore in 2016-17 to about Rs 2,800 crore, reflecting a 116% increase.

The CM shared details of the Ore-Matric Scholarship Scheme, which has seen a rise in funding, from Rs 107 crore benefiting 5.19 lakh students to Rs 160.16 crore, benefiting 7.58 lakh students. Additionally, Rs 300 crore has been allocated for scholarships for backward-class students. The post-matric scholarship and fee reimbursement programme have expanded, benefiting 19.80 lakh students with Rs 2,070 crore, compared to 11.13 lakh students in 2016-17.

Moreover, CM Yogi announced an increase in grants for daughters, with 1 lakh daughters now benefiting from Rs 200 crore, up from 70,000 in 2016-17.