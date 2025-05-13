Modi’s confidential visit to Adampur IAF base breaks silence on strike damage rumors

In a first visit to a military base post the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the India Air Force base in Adampur, near Jalandhar, Punjab, today. The visit is being perceived as a message to snub the rumors about the damage to the base in the aerial strikes and boost the morale of the troops in the station.

Post his visit, Modi took to X, stating “It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness.”

“Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” he went on to add. The PM also shared some pictures from the Adampur IAF base.

As per the reports, the PM’s visit was kept confidential. After he landed at base at 6.15 am, Modi interacted with the air force personnel and senior officers. He stayed at the base for around 50 minutes. “The sole purpose was to boost the morale of the armed forces who are giving a befitting reply to the drone and missiles shot by Pakistan. The PM was briefed by the commanders of the IAF about the ongoing operation and its logistics, and preparations,” the senior official said.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that the PM’s visit was “highly confidential” and district civil and police administration were not aware about it.

Earlier, during one of the media briefings, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had stated that to counter Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted multiple air intrusions aimed at more than 26 locations from Srinagar to Naliya in Gujarat.

“Indian armed forces successfully neutralized these threats and the majority of the vectors. However, limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at IAF stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj,” Singh had said.