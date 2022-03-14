Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Modi wishes quick recovery to Obama from COVID

Modi wishes quick recovery to Obama from COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished speedy recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 14, 2022 11:33 am

Narendra Modi, Barack Obama

(ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished speedy recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19.

”My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family’s good health and wellbeing,” Modi tweeted.

Obama yesterday tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19. ”I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle (Obama) and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he tweeted.

”It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” Obama added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Shashi Tharoor calls PM Modi 'man of tremendous vigour and dynamism', credits BJP's victory in UP polls to him
Congress' leadership being questioned, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
These assembly poll results have decided outcome of 2024 LS elections: PM