Modi wishes quick recovery to Obama from COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished speedy recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19.

”My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family’s good health and wellbeing,” Modi tweeted.

Obama yesterday tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19. ”I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle (Obama) and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he tweeted.

”It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” Obama added.